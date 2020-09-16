Name: Solo and Chewie
Age: 8 months and 1 1/2 years
My People and Place of Residence: Nichole and Jonah Lindquist, of Kankakee.
A Little Bit About Me: We love wrestling each other, treats and snuggling with our humans.
Favorite Treat: Chicken and bully sticks.
If I Could Speak, I Would Say: We fly the Millennium Falcon!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!