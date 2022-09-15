Pet of the Week: Sept. 15, 2022 Daily Journal staff report Sep 15, 2022 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Pet of the Week: Sammy. Photo submitted Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Name: SammyAge: 13My People and Place of Residence: Carol Straub, of Manteno.A Little Bit About Me: There were three puppies, and my mom picked me. I love playing with toys, sleeping next to my mom, looking out the window and giving kisses.Favorite Treat: A little ice cream.If I Could Speak, I Would Say: Is it time for my walk yet? Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Life Editor Taylor Leddin's weekly column: A Taylor-Made Life A TAYLOR-MADE LIFE: Your smiling face Taylor Leddin-McMaster | 815-937-3369 | tleddin@daily-journal.com A TAYLOR-MADE LIFE: Your smiling face Follow Lifestyles on Instagram Submit to pet of the week Send us your pets!If chosen, your pet will be featured in the Wednesday Life section and you will be mailed a Daily Journal T-shirt. Submit your pet Community Calendar & Best Bets: Week of Sept. 14-20 Daily Journal staff report Community Calendar & Best Bets: Week of Sept. 14-20 CALENDAR Weekly Calendar Life Community Calendar & Best Bets: Week of Sept. 14-20 Daily Journal staff report Sep 14, 2022 Our Life section feature "Best Bets" highlights five local calendar events happening this week. Advice articles Wedding plans clouded by young man's mental illness How to find travel companions for older travelers Thoughts on pre-recession times 3 easy steps to curb the disease to please How to use your new Instant Pot -- it's safe and simple How many years for life insurance? Middle-schooler find it hard to make new friends Teen fears siblings' bullying about her sexual orientation Couple mending relationship eye speed bump on the path How to negotiate anything and win OVER EASY: Keeping connected Man fumes when longtime girlfriend redecorates How the inflation reduction act will lower your drug costs Local Faces Local faces: Sept. 3, 2022 Daily Journal staff report Sep 3, 2022 View reader-submitted photos of local people, events and organizations. Submit photos at localfaces@daily-journal.com. Life on Twitter A Twitter List by leddinlife