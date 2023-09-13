Pet of the Week: Sept. 13, 2023 Daily Journal staff report Sep 13, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Name: HenryAge: 2My People and Place of Residence: Natalie Norman, of Bourbonnais.A Little Bit About Me: Henry is the sweetest boy with an adventurous personality. He loves to play fetch, run around with his daycare friends and cuddle with his mama.Favorite Treat: Goldfish crackers.If I Could Speak, I Would Say: More belly rubs, please! Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Life Editor Taylor Leddin's weekly column: A Taylor-Made Life A TAYLOR-MADE LIFE: Thank you, water Taylor Leddin | 815-937-3369 | tleddin@daily-journal.com A TAYLOR-MADE LIFE: Thank you, water Follow Lifestyles on Instagram e-Edition Log-In Replica of the print edition optimized for your computer, tablet or phone. Search the whole paper, including ads! You can even print it, if you'd like. Log in to the e-edition Or click to view subscription options Weekly Calendar Life top story Best Bets: Week of Sept. 11-17 Daily Journal staff report Sep 11, 2023 Our Life section feature "Best Bets" highlights local calendar events happening this week, as well as a list of local events for the week. Advice articles Previous postpartum issues create unease for family Reader offer ways to save time and money Teen's mischievous side upsets her grandmother Service member questions career path and happiness Teens build relationship amid multiple challenges Till debt do us part Event from man's past troubles current wife Relationship with husband's daughter eroded in time 5 ways to save money on your cellphone service Couple's trip to visit relatives hits a snag Teen can't connect with her classmates Husband's wandering eye has never been a secret How to deep-clean a coffee maker