Pet of the Week: Sept. 1, 2022 Daily Journal staff report Sep 1, 2022

Name: Mia
Age: 1 year
My People and Place of Residence: Terry and Tina Redmond, of Bradley
A Little Bit About Me: Mia is a sweetheart. She loves playing with all of her toys and visiting her Gran.
Favorite Treat: Definitely the Pup Cups from Starbucks.
If I Could Speak, I Would Say: "Please, can I stay up a little longer to play?"