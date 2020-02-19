Name: Sarge
Age: 3
My People and Place of Residence: Harry and Chelle Wingo, of Bourbonnais
A Little Bit About Me: Sarge, also known as “Bubby,” loves to be out on the boat on the Kankakee River. He also loves truck rides with dad, and he loves going to the bank and getting his dog treats (the bank employees love him). Sarge loves to play with our grandson, Ayden, and, most of all, he loves making new friends.
Favorite Treat: Yogurt
If I Could Speak, I Would Say: Thanks for all the love you show me, and I’m glad to be a part of this family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!