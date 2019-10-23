Name: Porchy
Age: 15
My People and Place of Residence: Homeless, of Kankakee.
A Little Bit About Me: My previous owners on the south side of Kankakee moved away and left me behind.
Favorite Treat: Just your ordinary cat food.
If I Could Speak, I Would Say: I really don’t bother anybody and make a nice pet for a person or family. I just need a home. If you can adopt me, email life@daily-journal.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!