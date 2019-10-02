Name: Screach
Age: 13
My People and Place of Residence: Liam Smietanski, of Kankakee.
A Little Bit About Me: I’m a very protective cat and I have a difficult time warming up to people. But I’m the softest, cutest, most vocal cat you’ll ever meet.
Favorite Treat: Ice cream.
If I Could Speak, I Would Say: Umm, excuse me! You didn’t fill my bowl. Dad? Dad! Don’t walk away when my food is half empty!
