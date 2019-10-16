Name: Bruno
Age: 11
My People and Place of Residence: Tony and Stephanie Felesena, of Bourbonnais.
A Little Bit About Me: I love to skateboard down the street.
Favorite Treat: Milk Bones or whatever my parents are having.
If I Could Speak, I Would Say: You gonna eat that?
