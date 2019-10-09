Name: Garmon
Age: 10
My People and Place of Residence: Robert OConnell, of Crescent City.
A Little Bit About Me: I’m a rescue dog.
Favorite Treat: Rawhide.
If I Could Speak, I Would Say: Lets go for a ride in the golf cart.
Name: Garmon
Age: 10
My People and Place of Residence: Robert OConnell, of Crescent City.
A Little Bit About Me: I’m a rescue dog.
Favorite Treat: Rawhide.
If I Could Speak, I Would Say: Lets go for a ride in the golf cart.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!