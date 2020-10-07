Name: Napoleon
Age: 6 months
My People and Place of Residence: Bill Sole and Bob de Oliveira, of Kankakee.
A Little Bit About Me: I am the smartest pug in Kankakee. I can already sit on command, with a treat of course! I love going out and sitting in the sunlight.
Favorite Treat: PurinaIt Chow Healthy Start Treats, real salmon.
If I Could Speak, I Would Say: I got both of my dads wrapped around my paws. They love me!
