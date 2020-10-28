Name: Blazer
Age: 2
My People and Place of Residence: Ron, Julie, Max and Maggie, of Kankakee.
A Little Bit About Me: I’m a hot mess! I fly off the deck and my ears fly with me. I love to chase the squirrels and birds. I love to play with my dog sister, Lucy.
Favorite Treat: I love green beans, peas and carrots. Whenever I hear that can opener, I am front and center waiting.
If I Could Speak, I Would Say: I love my new home. Thanks for taking me in and loving me so much. Sorry that I love to eat your shoes so much. I hope that you know how much I love you by all my kisses and snuggles. I love to sleep with Maggie on her bed and not in my cage.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!