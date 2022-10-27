Pet of the Week: Oct. 27, 2022 Daily Journal staff report Oct 27, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Pet of the Week: Abbie. Photo submitted Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Name: AbbieAge: 2Breed: Rag DollMy People and Place of Residence: Joyce and Terry Krouskoupf of Manteno.A Little About Me: I love my Shih Tzu brother, Quincy, and my new cat tree!Favorite Toy: Empty boxes.If I Could Speak, I Would Say: I love being up high! Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Life Editor Taylor Leddin's weekly column: A Taylor-Made Life A TAYLOR-MADE LIFE: A love of love Taylor Leddin-McMaster | 815-937-3369 | tleddin@daily-journal.com A TAYLOR-MADE LIFE: A love of love Follow Lifestyles on Instagram Submit to pet of the week Send us your pets!If chosen, your pet will be featured in the Wednesday Life section and you will be mailed a Daily Journal T-shirt. Submit your pet Community Calendar & Best Bets: Week of Oct. 26 - Nov. 1 Daily Journal staff report Community Calendar & Best Bets: Week of Oct. 26 - Nov. 1 CALENDAR Weekly Calendar Life Community Calendar & Best Bets: Week of Oct. 26 - Nov. 1 Daily Journal staff report Oct 26, 2022 Our Life section feature "Best Bets" highlights five local calendar events happening this week. Advice articles Depressed mom can't overcome grief about her empty nest Easy ways to cut the high cost of pet care Readers share deals and strategies Honesty is a necessity How not to feel poor on a fixed income Dad's discomfort with trans coach could derail daughter's fun Aunt's broken promises feed a years-long grudge 7 ways to keep brown sugar soft Disappointed in love, but making all the right moves A valuable money lesson for the kids OVER EASY: Tell me a story Home sharing: A growing trend among baby boomers Husband has begun wearing his birthday suit at home Local Faces Local faces: Oct. 1, 2022 Daily Journal staff report Oct 1, 2022 View reader-submitted photos of local people, events and organizations. Submit photos with caption information to localfaces@daily-journal.com. Life on Twitter A Twitter List by leddinlife