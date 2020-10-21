Name: Atlas
Age: 1 1/2
My People and Place of Residence: Jordan and Brian Zedak, of Bourbonnais.
A Little Bit About Me: I’m a good boy who loves milk bones and cuddling my little human sister.
Favorite Treat: Pig ears and when mommy makes me chicken.
If I Could Speak, I Would Say: Wear a mask and stay safe. I miss my mommy’s friends and my puppy play dates!
