Pet of the Week: Oct. 20, 2022
Daily Journal staff report
Oct 20, 2022

Name: Ruby
Age: 1
My People and Place of Residence: Dave and Denise Radke, of Bourbonnais.
A Little Bit About Me: I am a Golden Retriever. I have four brothers and one sister. My human parents think I'm the cutest, so I got to go home with them.
Favorite Treat: Butcher's Block Bones.
If I Could Speak, I Would Say: Treat please, let's play ball, rub my belly and can we go for a walk now?!