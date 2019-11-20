Name: Yuri
Age: 3
My People and Place of Residence: Laura and Everett Craig, of Kankakee.
A Little Bit About Me: She loves chasing the cats around all day and cuddling with mom and dad. She gets very excited when she gets to go on car rides for ice cream or cheeseburgers.
Favorite Treat: Cheese.
If I Could Speak, I Would Say: I want some treats.
