Name: Millie
Age: 5 months
My People and Place of Residence: Brianne Johnson and Paul Fischer, of Bourbonnais.
A Little Bit About Me: I love to play and I love people even more. I’m still a puppy, so I sometimes like to get into trouble, but overall, I’m a sweetie who loves her family.
Favorite Treat: Cheerios.
If I Could Speak, I Would Say: I love bones, my mom and dad, and I’m not too sure about walks yet — but I love the treats that I get afterwards!
