Pet of the Week: Nov. 3, 2022

Name: Maggie
Age: 7
My People and Place of Residence: Barry and Celeste Talley, of Bradley.
A Little Bit About Me: She is a Yorkie. We rescued her from the Sunshine rescue center. She loves to bark at the mailman.
Favorite Treat: Cookies.
If I Could Speak, I Would Say: I love to play with Burleigh, my step brother.