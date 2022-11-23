Pet of the Week: Nov. 23, 2022 Daily Journal staff report Nov 23, 2022 Nov 23, 2022 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Name: Molly. Photo submitted Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Name: MollyAge: 14My People and Place of Residence: John and Lynn Riley, of Watseka.A Little Bit About Me: Molly is a good combination of Shih Tzu and Poodle. She likes sleeping in laps and getting belly rubs.Favorite Treat: A slice of deli turkey (I don’t even notice the pills hidden inside!)If I Could Speak, I Would Say: Oh Santa, it is so good to see you. I have a long list of gifts I would like. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Life Editor Taylor Leddin's weekly column: A Taylor-Made Life A TAYLOR-MADE LIFE: Welcome to Bourbonnais Taylor Leddin-McMaster | 815-937-3369 | tleddin@daily-journal.com A TAYLOR-MADE LIFE: Welcome to Bourbonnais Follow Lifestyles on Instagram Submit to pet of the week Send us your pets!If chosen, your pet will be featured in the Wednesday Life section and you will be mailed a Daily Journal T-shirt. Submit your pet Community Calendar & Best Bets: Week of Nov. 16-22 Daily Journal staff report Community Calendar & Best Bets: Week of Nov. 16-22 CALENDAR Weekly Calendar Life Community Calendar & Best Bets: Week of Nov. 16-22 Daily Journal staff report Nov 16, 2022 Our Life section feature "Best Bets" highlights five local calendar events happening this week. Advice articles Take a seat and hear about the chair A church car? You've got to be kidding Woman's 2nd marriage gets the cold shoulder Relationship with boyfriend is now a dangerous nightmare How to get yellow-stained bed pillows white again Wife overhears husband make demeaning comments OVER EASY: Lessons from a good wedding Widow encounters happiness after years of violence Daily money managers can help seniors with financial chores Husband feels powerless amid marriage struggles Woman's judgmental nature unleashed on close friend Ailing father insists on getting behind the wheel The 80% solution Local Faces Local faces: Nov. 19, 2022 Daily Journal staff report Nov 19, 2022 View reader-submitted photos of local people, events and organizations. To submit a photo, please email localfaces@daily-journal.com with caption information. Life on Twitter A Twitter List by leddinlife