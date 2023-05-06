Pet of the Week: May 6, 2023 Daily Journal staff report May 6, 2023 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Name: Wilber. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Name: WilberAge: 3My People and Place of Residence: Jackie Gercius and Lucas Skrobot, of Kankakee.A Little Bit About Me: Wilber is a Dutch Red Guinea pig. He loves classical music, especially Bach and Mozart. He lives with a Boston Terrier. And he loves to nap in his purple bed.Favorite Treat: Spinach and carrot sticks.If I Could Speak, I Would Say: Give me food, please! Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Life Editor Taylor Leddin's weekly column: A Taylor-Made Life A TAYLOR-MADE LIFE: Saying I love you Taylor Leddin | 815-937-3369 | tleddin@daily-journal.com A TAYLOR-MADE LIFE: Saying I love you Follow Lifestyles on Instagram Submit to pet of the week Send us your pets!If chosen, your pet will be featured in the Wednesday Life section and you will be mailed a Daily Journal T-shirt. Submit your pet Best Bets: Week of May 1-7 Daily Journal staff report Best Bets: Week of May 1-7 CALENDAR Weekly Calendar Life Best Bets: Week of May 1-7 Daily Journal staff report May 1, 2023 Our Life section feature "Best Bets" highlights local calendar events happening this week, including theater productions, historical presentations and fundraisers. Advice articles Couple thinks son's wife is swiping medication How to keep your iced coffee strong to the last sip Shortened expiration dates tighten shopping window Control the controllables Worst and best ways to grill chicken How to choose and use a walking cane Wife incensed when secret is revealed Son wants to meet someone but doesn't know where to look You can weather the storm Ex-girlfriend believes she wasn't cheating You can recover from dumb money mistakes House sitter has been snooping around How to take the pain out of saving loose change Local Faces Local faces: April 15, 2023 Daily Journal staff report Apr 15, 2023 View reader-submitted photos of local events, people and organizations. To submit a photo, please email localfaces@daily-journal.com with caption information. Life on Twitter A Twitter List by leddinlife