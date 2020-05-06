Name: Maisy Grace
Age: 5
My People and Place of Residence: Vikki Ruffolo, of Bourbonnais
A Little Bit About Me: I love to cuddle and go on long car rides. My mom always wants me to roll over but I choose to turn in circles instead. My favorite toy is Lambchop.
Favorite Treat: Chicken jerky.
If I Could Speak, I Would Say: Pick me up, please.
