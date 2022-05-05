Pet of the Week: May 5, 2022 Daily Journal staff report May 5, 2022 38 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Pet of the Week: Jasper and Mox. Photo submitted Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Name: Jasper (cat) and Mox (dog)Age: 1 and 1½Our People and Place of Residence: Jeannette and Michael Kirchner and Mallory Brady, of Bradley.A Little Bit About Us: This duo absolutely love one another. Jasper is one half of twin brothers. His brother is not pictured. But Mox loves the energy and playfulness of the cats. They are buddies.Favorite Treat: Tuna, bacon strips.If We Could Speak, We Would Say: “Where’s Mallory?” Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Life Editor Taylor Leddin's weekly column: A Taylor-Made Life A TAYLOR-MADE LIFE: 'Everything has changed' Taylor Leddin | 815-937-3369 | tleddin@daily-journal.com A TAYLOR-MADE LIFE: 'Everything has changed' Follow Lifestyles on Instagram Submit to pet of the week Send us your pets!If chosen, your pet will be featured in the Wednesday Life section and you will be mailed a Daily Journal T-shirt. Submit your pet Best Bets: Week of May 4-11 Daily Journal staff report Best Bets: Week of May 4-11 CALENDAR Weekly Calendar Local News Calendar of Events: May 4-11 Daily Journal staff report May 4, 2022 Find out what’s happening this week in the Kankakee County area with our weekly calendar. Advice articles Simple keys to small business success Readers share even more brilliant uses for Blue Dawn Husband keeps explicit media from previous relationships Man's true colors shock his longtime girlfriend Money leaks that might be draining your wallet dry Hard-hearted mother-in-law has worn out her welcome How to clean kitchen cabinets and keep them looking gorgeous OVER EASY: Beauty is more than skin deep How to find educational trips for retirees who love to learn Widower wonders if age creates boundary for intimacy Trimming down your household's budget and subscriptions How to clean the dirty edges of carpet Teach them, don’t enable them Local Faces Local faces: April 2, 2022 Daily Journal staff report Apr 2, 2022 View reader-submitted photos of local events and people. Life on Twitter A Twitter List by leddinlife