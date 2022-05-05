Pet of the Week - Jasper and Mox

Pet of the Week: Jasper and Mox.

 Photo submitted

Name: Jasper (cat) and Mox (dog)

Age: 1 and 1½

Our People and Place of Residence: Jeannette and Michael Kirchner and Mallory Brady, of Bradley.

A Little Bit About Us: This duo absolutely love one another. Jasper is one half of twin brothers. His brother is not pictured. But Mox loves the energy and playfulness of the cats. They are buddies.

Favorite Treat: Tuna, bacon strips.

If We Could Speak, We Would Say: “Where’s Mallory?”

