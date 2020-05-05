Name: Eddie
Age: 10
My People and Place of Residence: Dave and Barb Nixon, of Kankakee.
A Little Bit About Me: I'm a Jack Russel Terrier, a Green Bay Packer fan and I am very busy protecting my family from people who walk by my house and folks on bicycles.! So because I'm so busy doing that and talking walks, I nap often.
Favorite Treat: Anything my Dad is eating, especially pancakes.
If I Could Speak, I Would Say: Thank you for rescuing me. I Love my family and love to snuggle with them.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!