Pet of the Week - Waffles

 Photo submitted

Name: Waffles

Age: 2

My People and Place of Residence: Ryan Mayo, of Kankakee.

A Little Bit About Me: I like laying in my comfy cat bed and getting early morning snuggles.

Favorite Treat: Gravy treats.

If I Could Speak, I Would Say: Let’s have some gravy treats and lay back and have cuddles.

