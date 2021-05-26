Pet of the Week - Chewee

Pet of the Week: Chewee.

 Photo submitted

Name: Chewee

Age: 5

My People and Place of Residence: Sheila Klamecki of Momence.

A Little Bit About Me: Chewee loves playing ball.

Favorite Treat: Bully sticks.

If I Could Speak, I Would Say: Play ball with me!