Weather Alert

...THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVERS IN INDIANA... ILLINOIS... KANKAKEE RIVER AT SHELBY AFFECTING LAKE AND NEWTON COUNTIES KANKAKEE RIVER AT MOMENCE AFFECTING KANKAKEE COUNTY THE FOLLOWING FORECASTS ARE BASED ON OBSERVED PRECIPITATION AS WELL AS FORECAST PRECIPITATION 24-48 HOURS INTO THE FUTURE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SAFETY MESSAGE...IF YOU ENCOUNTER A FLOODED ROADWAY...TURN AROUND AND FIND AN ALTERNATE ROUTE. && THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE KANKAKEE RIVER AT MOMENCE, OR FROM IL/IN STATE LINE DOWNSTREAM TO CONFLUENCE WITH IROQUOIS RIVER AT AROMA PARK. * UNTIL LATE THURSDAY NIGHT. * AT 945 AM WEDNESDAY THE STAGE WAS 5.5 FEET. * FLOOD STAGE IS 5.0 FEET. * MINOR FLOODING IS OCCURRING AND MINOR FLOODING IS FORECAST. * FORECAST...THE RIVER WILL CONTINUE TO FALL TO BELOW FLOOD STAGE BY THURSDAY EVENING. * IMPACT...AT 5.5 FEET...LOW-LYING AREAS OF ISLAND PARK INUNDATED IN MOMENCE. FLOODING OF EAGLE ISLAND ROAD NEAR SUN RIVER TERRACE. &&