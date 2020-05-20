Name: Max
Age: 6
My People and Place of Residence: Patrick Kirk, of Bourbonnais.
A Little Bit About Me: Max is a rescue dog from Kentucky, and I have had him for three years.
Favorite Treat: Candy.
If I Could Speak, I Would Say: Are you the Easter Bunny the kids keep talking about? I don’t see any candy.
