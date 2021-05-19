Pet of the Week - Tina

 Photo submitted

Name: Tina

Age: 5

My People and Place of Residence: Donna Ciaccio of Kankakee.

A Little Bit About Me: I like telling mom what to do and when to do it.

Favorite Treat: Water from a can of tuna.

If I Could Speak, I Would Say: Sprinkle water on me!