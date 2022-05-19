Pet of the Week: May 19, 2021 Daily Journal staff report May 19, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Pet of the Week: Cheeni. Photo submitted Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Name: CheeniAge: 7My People and Place of Residence: Grandma, mom, my favorite Sagar bro. — Batish family, of Bourbonnais.A Little Bit About Me: I am a Mal-Shi. I am smart, sassy, sweet and, of course, spoiled.Favorite Treat: Chicken niblets.If I Could Speak, I Would Say: Dog, who are you talking about? Not me! Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Life Editor Taylor Leddin's weekly column: A Taylor-Made Life A TAYLOR-MADE LIFE: What's next? Taylor Leddin | 815-937-3369 | tleddin@daily-journal.com A TAYLOR-MADE LIFE: What's next? Follow Lifestyles on Instagram Submit to pet of the week Send us your pets!If chosen, your pet will be featured in the Wednesday Life section and you will be mailed a Daily Journal T-shirt. Submit your pet Best Bets: Week of May 18-24 Daily Journal staff report Best Bets: Week of May 18-24 CALENDAR Weekly Calendar Local News Calendar of Events: May 18-24 Daily Journal staff report May 18, 2022 Find out what’s happening this week in the Kankakee County area with our weekly calendar. Advice articles Best senior travel discounts in 2022 What if no coupons are available? Magical solutions for challenging situations Delicious dessert tastes best shared with company Hospice volunteer stunned by family's generous gift Like finding money you didn't know you had Friendship evaporates amidst shoplifting and shortchanging Lighten up! Children aren't told that great-grandpa passed away How Medicare covers Alzheimer's disease Show the ants who's boss Use the 'ad gap' to beat price increases Where to find basic essentials when the shelves are empty Local Faces Local faces: May 7, 2022 Daily Journal staff report May 7, 2022 View reader-submitted photos of local events and people. Life on Twitter A Twitter List by leddinlife