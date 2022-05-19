Pet of the Week - Cheeni

Pet of the Week: Cheeni.

 Photo submitted

Name: Cheeni

Age: 7

My People and Place of Residence: Grandma, mom, my favorite Sagar bro. — Batish family, of Bourbonnais.

A Little Bit About Me: I am a Mal-Shi. I am smart, sassy, sweet and, of course, spoiled.

Favorite Treat: Chicken niblets.

If I Could Speak, I Would Say: Dog, who are you talking about? Not me!

