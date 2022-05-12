Pet of the Week: May 12, 2022 Daily Journal staff report May 12, 2022 13 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Pet of the Week: Roscoe Onyx. Photo submitted Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Name: Roscoe OnyxAge: 11 yearsMy People and Place of Residence: C. Springer, of Kankakee.A Little Bit About Me: Nature walks and truck rides are the best past time for Roscoe and owner.Favorite Treat: I have three! 1. Smart-Bones sticks wrapped with real chicken; 2. Dr. Marty Tilly’s treasures; 3. Full Moon chicken jerky.If I Could Speak, I Would Say: I’m a loyal watch dog! I prefer no strangers come to my home and disrupt my zen! Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Life Editor Taylor Leddin's weekly column: A Taylor-Made Life A TAYLOR-MADE LIFE: The month of May Taylor Leddin | 815-937-3369 | tleddin@daily-journal.com A TAYLOR-MADE LIFE: The month of May Follow Lifestyles on Instagram Submit to pet of the week Send us your pets!If chosen, your pet will be featured in the Wednesday Life section and you will be mailed a Daily Journal T-shirt. Submit your pet Best Bets: Week of May 4-11 Daily Journal staff report Best Bets: Week of May 4-11 CALENDAR Weekly Calendar Local News Calendar of Events: May 11-17 Daily Journal staff report May 11, 2022 Find out what’s happening this week in the Kankakee County area with our weekly calendar. Advice articles Where to find basic essentials when the shelves are empty It’s really about giving and putting others first Widow eager to continue affair over the phone Couple reconnects but can't rekindle the past they had 3 free life-improving resources Couple's honeymoon plan draws unwanted feedback Once you use this DIY glass and mirror cleaner, you will never look back Readers share even more brilliant uses for Blue Dawn Simple keys to small business success Husband keeps explicit media from previous relationships Man's true colors shock his longtime girlfriend Money leaks that might be draining your wallet dry Hard-hearted mother-in-law has worn out her welcome Local Faces Local Faces Art show awareness Photo courtesy of Clove Alliance Apr 23, 2022 Art show for awareness Life on Twitter A Twitter List by leddinlife