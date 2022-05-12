Pet of the Week - Roscoe Onyx

Pet of the Week: Roscoe Onyx.

 Photo submitted

Name: Roscoe Onyx

Age: 11 years

My People and Place of Residence: C. Springer, of Kankakee.

A Little Bit About Me: Nature walks and truck rides are the best past time for Roscoe and owner.

Favorite Treat: I have three! 1. Smart-Bones sticks wrapped with real chicken; 2. Dr. Marty Tilly’s treasures; 3. Full Moon chicken jerky.

If I Could Speak, I Would Say: I’m a loyal watch dog! I prefer no strangers come to my home and disrupt my zen!

Recommended for you