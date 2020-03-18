Name: Sierra
Age: 9 months
My People and Place of Residence: Rich and Cristine Sinks, of Herscher.
A Little Bit About Me: I love walks, car rides, playing in the hose, fetch and tug of war. I will do anything you ask for a treat.
Favorite Treat: Serrano ham bones.
If I Could Speak, I Would Say: Please dont judge me until you meet me. I want to say hi to everyone.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!