Name: Baia
Age: 9
My People and Place of Residence: Amy and Nick Schlepper, of Bourbonnais.
A Little Bit About Me: BAIA is a full-blooded doberman. She is soft-hearted and caring. She Likes cuddles, hugs and walks and is a very smart Velcro dog. (As they call dobermans). Baia is well known with our friends and she loves it. Life wouldn't be the same without her.
Favorite Treat: Anything and everything.
If I Could Speak, I Would Say: Please hold me.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!