Name: T-Lee
Age: 9
My People and Place of Residence: Aaron and Beth McGovern, of Peotone.
A Little Bit About Me: We adopted her when she was 2 in 2012 from Safe Humane in Chicago. T-Lee has the funniest personality. She refuses to lie down until you cover her with her blanket, and she dances around her treat when you give her one. She constantly makes us laugh.
Favorite Treat: Sweet potato chips
If I Could Speak, I Would Say: My full name is Teacup Lee. T-Lee is short in honor of Motley Crue’s drummer, Tommy Lee. Woof.
