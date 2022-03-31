Pet of the Week: March 31, 2022 Daily Journal staff report Mar 31, 2022 41 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Pet of the Week: Peppers Alexander Thomas. Photo submitted Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Name: Peppers Alexander ThomasAge: 9My People and Place of Residence: Marvin and Lori Thomas, of Bourbonnais.A Little Bit About Me: He’s loving and thinks he is a lap dog. He also thinks the people bed is his and has taken over the one in the guest room.Favorite Treat: Anything you allow him to have he likes it all.If I Could Speak, I Would Say: “I love you. I have been good (I think). Now can I have another treat?” Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Subscribe to the Daily Journal Subscribe to the Daily Journal Life Editor Taylor Leddin's weekly column: A Taylor-Made Life A TAYLOR-MADE LIFE: Hayz 'n Tayz Taylor Leddin | 815-937-3369 | tleddin@daily-journal.com A TAYLOR-MADE LIFE: Hayz 'n Tayz Read Lifestyles of Kankakee County Online! Follow Lifestyles on Instagram Submit to pet of the week Send us your pets!If chosen, your pet will be featured in the Wednesday Life section and you will be mailed a Daily Journal T-shirt. Submit your pet CALENDAR Best Bets: Week of March 30 - April 5 Daily Journal staff report Best Bets: Week of March 30 - April 5 Weekly Calendar Local News Calendar of Events: March 30-April 5 Daily Journal staff report Mar 30, 2022 Find out what’s happening this week in the Kankakee County area with our weekly calendar. Advice articles Understanding coupon limits How to replace lost US Savings Bonds and other highly useful tips and tricks I wouldn’t go that far Stepmom learns of teen's shocking online activity Good deed for daughter turns into a disaster How to get more miles out of a tank of gas Grandma offers to babysit but only on her rigid terms The high cost of procrastination OVER EASY: A few good words for me What to do with cremated ashes Fiance's aversion to pets plants small seed of doubt Trucs in the kitchen Reader-spotted deals shine with savings Local Faces Local faces: March 12, 2022 Daily Journal staff report Mar 12, 2022 View reader-submitted photos of local happenings and people in early March. Life on Twitter A Twitter List by leddinlife