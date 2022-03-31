Pet of the Week - Peppers

Pet of the Week: Peppers Alexander Thomas.

 Photo submitted

Name: Peppers Alexander Thomas

Age: 9

My People and Place of Residence: Marvin and Lori Thomas, of Bourbonnais.

A Little Bit About Me: He’s loving and thinks he is a lap dog. He also thinks the people bed is his and has taken over the one in the guest room.

Favorite Treat: Anything you allow him to have he likes it all.

If I Could Speak, I Would Say: “I love you. I have been good (I think). Now can I have another treat?”

