Pet of the Week: Maxx, Maggie and Marshall.

 Photo submitted

Names: Maxx, Maggie and Marshall

Ages: 12, 12 and 7

Our People and Place of Residence: Eric and Teri Lippold, of Bradley.

A Little Bit About Us: Maxx and Maggie were rescued while we were on vacation, and we inherited Marshall from our daughter.

Favorite Treat: Without a doubt, ice cream!

If We Could Speak, We Would Say: “Let’s go for a walk and then grab some ice cream!”