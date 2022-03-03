Pet of the Week: March 3, 2022 Daily Journal staff report Mar 3, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Pet of the Week: Maxx, Maggie and Marshall. Photo submitted Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Names: Maxx, Maggie and MarshallAges: 12, 12 and 7Our People and Place of Residence: Eric and Teri Lippold, of Bradley.A Little Bit About Us: Maxx and Maggie were rescued while we were on vacation, and we inherited Marshall from our daughter.Favorite Treat: Without a doubt, ice cream!If We Could Speak, We Would Say: “Let’s go for a walk and then grab some ice cream!” Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Subscribe to the Daily Journal Subscribe to the Daily Journal Life Editor Taylor Leddin's weekly column: A Taylor-Made Life A TAYLOR-MADE LIFE: The dream of a home Taylor Leddin | 815-937-3369 | tleddin@daily-journal.com A TAYLOR-MADE LIFE: The dream of a home Read Lifestyles of Kankakee County Online! Follow Lifestyles on Instagram Submit to pet of the week Send us your pets!If chosen, your pet will be featured in the Wednesday Life section and you will be mailed a Daily Journal T-shirt. Submit your pet CALENDAR Best Bets: Week of March 2-8 Daily Journal staff report Best Bets: Week of March 2-8 Weekly Calendar Local News Calendar of events: Feb. 17-23 Daily Journal staff report Feb 16, 2022 Find out what’s happening this week in the Kankakee County area with our weekly calendar. Advice articles Can COVID-19 cause shingles? Drug abuse, bad finances derail caregiver's life Best price increases by stocking up now Get financially confident, starting now Best inexpensive Chromebook for 2022 Costs quickly adding up for wedding participant Keep important papers in the freezer Family front and center in rekindled relationship Keeping warm in winter depends on the right clothing OVER EASY: Unexpected, priceless gift How to convince an elderly parent to stop driving Late brother's dying wish becomes one-sided effort Meal-planning to save money Local Faces Local faces: Feb. 19, 2022 Daily Journal staff report Feb 19, 2022 View reader-submitted photos of local events and people in February. Life on Twitter A Twitter List by leddinlife