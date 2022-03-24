Pet of the Week: March 24, 2022 Daily Journal staff report Mar 24, 2022 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Pet of the Week: Meela. Photo submitted Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Name: Meela (Me-luh)Age: 2My People and Place of Residence: Megan Berns, of Limestone (pictured).A Little Bit About Me: Meela is a female 2-year-old Bernedoodle who loves to dress up in her wardrobe and hang out with the family.Favorite Treat: Dog bone.If I Could Speak, I Would Say: “Let’s go for a walk!” Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Subscribe to the Daily Journal Subscribe to the Daily Journal Life Editor Taylor Leddin's weekly column: A Taylor-Made Life A TAYLOR-MADE LIFE: Life-long love of libraries Taylor Leddin | 815-937-3369 | tleddin@daily-journal.com A TAYLOR-MADE LIFE: Life-long love of libraries Read Lifestyles of Kankakee County Online! Follow Lifestyles on Instagram Submit to pet of the week Send us your pets!If chosen, your pet will be featured in the Wednesday Life section and you will be mailed a Daily Journal T-shirt. Submit your pet CALENDAR Best Bets: Week of March 23-29 Daily Journal staff report Best Bets: Week of March 23-29 Weekly Calendar Local News Calendar of events: March 8-19 Daily Journal staff report Mar 9, 2022 Find out what’s happening this week in the Kankakee County area with our weekly calendar. Advice articles Fiance's aversion to pets plants small seed of doubt Trucs in the kitchen Reader-spotted deals shine with savings Stronger and in good financial shape Everything you need to know about HELs Aunt fears her nieces are in danger at home Beau shows no desire to grow relationship Ecstasy and uncertainty highlight affair at work 8 secrets of a successful garage sale OVER EASY: Down to the roots Does Medicare cover power lift chairs? Man insulted when his wife is asked to be a godmother A remarkably effective and safe do-it-yourself option for pest control Local Faces Local faces: March 12, 2022 Daily Journal staff report Mar 12, 2022 View reader-submitted photos of local happenings and people in early March. Life on Twitter A Twitter List by leddinlife