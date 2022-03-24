Pet of the Week - Meela

 Photo submitted

Name: Meela (Me-luh)

Age: 2

My People and Place of Residence: Megan Berns, of Limestone (pictured).

A Little Bit About Me: Meela is a female 2-year-old Bernedoodle who loves to dress up in her wardrobe and hang out with the family.

Favorite Treat: Dog bone.

If I Could Speak, I Would Say: “Let’s go for a walk!”

