Pet of the Week - Faith and Echo

 Photo submitted

Names: Faith and Echo

Age: 3 and 1

My People and Place of Residence: Tondra Mann-Niswander, of Watseka

A Little Bit About Us: We love to play tug of war and chase each other around the backyard.

Favorite Treat: Beggin’ Strips and milk. Also bones.

If We Could Speak, We Would Say: “Take me for a walk,” or “Let’s cuddle.”

