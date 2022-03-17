Pet of the Week: March 17, 2022 Daily Journal staff report Mar 17, 2022 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Pet of the Week: Faith and Echo. Photo submitted Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Names: Faith and EchoAge: 3 and 1My People and Place of Residence: Tondra Mann-Niswander, of WatsekaA Little Bit About Us: We love to play tug of war and chase each other around the backyard.Favorite Treat: Beggin’ Strips and milk. Also bones.If We Could Speak, We Would Say: “Take me for a walk,” or “Let’s cuddle.” Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Subscribe to the Daily Journal Subscribe to the Daily Journal Life Editor Taylor Leddin's weekly column: A Taylor-Made Life A TAYLOR-MADE LIFE: Like where you live Taylor Leddin | 815-937-3369 | tleddin@daily-journal.com A TAYLOR-MADE LIFE: Like where you live Read Lifestyles of Kankakee County Online! Follow Lifestyles on Instagram Submit to pet of the week Send us your pets!If chosen, your pet will be featured in the Wednesday Life section and you will be mailed a Daily Journal T-shirt. Submit your pet CALENDAR Best Bets: Week of March 16-22 Daily Journal staff report Best Bets: Week of March 16-22 Weekly Calendar Local News Calendar of events: March 8-19 Daily Journal staff report Mar 9, 2022 Find out what’s happening this week in the Kankakee County area with our weekly calendar. Advice articles Does Medicare cover power lift chairs? Man insulted when his wife is asked to be a godmother A remarkably effective and safe do-it-yourself option for pest control Unexpected meat-savings strategies to consider Follow the plan, and make stuff happen Like 4th grade all over again Depth of partner's affection unspoken until it's too late Neighborhood frostier amid political divide Could you go a year without spending? Wife's abuse of medicine imperils a family in pain How to safely dispose of expired medications and household cleaners OVER EASY: Cousins Super cheap smartphone plans for scrimping seniors Local Faces Local faces: Feb. 26, 2022 Daily Journal staff report Feb 26, 2022 View reader-submitted photos of local happenings and people. Life on Twitter A Twitter List by leddinlife