Name: Mandy
Age: 5 months
My People and Place of Residence: Maggie Johnson of Manteno.
A Little Bit About Me: Mandy is a Cockalier who loves everyone she meets and she also loves to play with her puppy cousin, Millie. Mandy is extremely smart and can already do several tricks including, but not limited to, roll over and high five.
Favorite Treat: Any treat!
If I Could Speak, I Would Say: My favorite things in life are playing with my mom and dad, meal times and getting treats for learning tricks! My mom is especially my best friend, I wouldn’t go anywhere without her!
