Pet of the Week: March 10, 2022
Daily Journal staff report
Mar 10, 2022

Pet of the Week: Titan.

Name: Titan
Age: 4
My People and Place of Residence: Olivia Omundson, of Grant Park.
A Little Bit About Me: Titan loves playing ball with his grandma.
Favorite Treat: Cottage cheese.
If I Could Speak, I Would Say: "Share some of your food!"