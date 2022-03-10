Pet of the Week - Titan

Pet of the Week: Titan.

 Photo submitted

Name: Titan

Age: 4

My People and Place of Residence: Olivia Omundson, of Grant Park.

A Little Bit About Me: Titan loves playing ball with his grandma.

Favorite Treat: Cottage cheese.

If I Could Speak, I Would Say: “Share some of your food!”

