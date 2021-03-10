Pet of the Week - Lucy Blue

Pet of the Week: Lucy Blue.

Name: Lucy Blue

Age: 3

My People and Place of Residence: Lana and Randy Waselewski of Bourbonnais.

A Little Bit About Me: Lucy is an Aussie Doodle, with half blue eyes, one horizontally and one vertical.

Favorite Treat: Cheese please, please. Even makes pills yummy.

If I Could Speak, I Would Say: I love to kayak with my Mom, play ball, go for car and boat rides and especially to go for walks and see the squirrels. I love Mom and Dad have been home the last 10 months.