Name: Lucy Blue
Age: 3
My People and Place of Residence: Lana and Randy Waselewski of Bourbonnais.
A Little Bit About Me: Lucy is an Aussie Doodle, with half blue eyes, one horizontally and one vertical.
Favorite Treat: Cheese please, please. Even makes pills yummy.
If I Could Speak, I Would Say: I love to kayak with my Mom, play ball, go for car and boat rides and especially to go for walks and see the squirrels. I love Mom and Dad have been home the last 10 months.
