Pet of the Week: June 30, 2022 Daily Journal staff report Jun 30, 2022 12 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Pet of the Week: Piper. Photo submitted Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Name: PiperAge: 6My People and Place of Residence: Beverly North, of Bourbonnais.A Little About Me: Piper is a mini Goldendoodle who never has met a human she doesn’t like. She is a bundle of love!Favorite Treat: Green beans.If I Could Speak, I Would Say: I love people! Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Life Editor Taylor Leddin's weekly column: A Taylor-Made Life A TAYLOR-MADE LIFE: Father-daughter dance Taylor Leddin-McMaster | 815-937-3369 | tleddin@daily-journal.com A TAYLOR-MADE LIFE: Father-daughter dance Follow Lifestyles on Instagram Submit to pet of the week Send us your pets!If chosen, your pet will be featured in the Wednesday Life section and you will be mailed a Daily Journal T-shirt. Submit your pet Community Calendar & Best Bets: Week of June 29-July 5 Daily Journal staff report Community Calendar & Best Bets: Week of June 29-July 5 CALENDAR Weekly Calendar Life Community Calendar & Best Bets: Week of June 29-July 5 Daily Journal staff report Jun 29, 2022 Our Life section feature "Best Bets" highlights five local calendar events happening this week. Advice articles Granddaughter's behavior at funeral offends family How to sell your house for the highest price possible Ex takes up residence in couple's driveway 5 nontoxic methods for killing weeds that really work Probably not worth the gamble OVER EASY: A daydreaming kind of summer Man's history as abuse victim affects marriage Wife feels it's the end of the line with drunk hubby 8 things you can do to survive tough times Combine incomes, debt -- everything Give clunker new lease on life OVER EASY: Another day in paradise How to choose a Medicare supplemental policy Local Faces Local faces: June 11, 2022 Daily Journal staff report Jun 11, 2022 View reader-submitted photos of local events and people. Life on Twitter A Twitter List by leddinlife