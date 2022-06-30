Pet of the Week - Piper

Pet of the Week: Piper.

 Photo submitted

Name: Piper

Age: 6

My People and Place of Residence: Beverly North, of Bourbonnais.

A Little About Me: Piper is a mini Goldendoodle who never has met a human she doesn’t like. She is a bundle of love!

Favorite Treat: Green beans.

If I Could Speak, I Would Say: I love people!

Recommended for you