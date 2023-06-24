Pet of the Week: June 24, 2023 Daily Journal staff report Jun 24, 2023 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Name: Nugget. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Name: NuggetAge: 1My People and Place of Residence: Hayley and Ryan, of Bradley.A Little Bit About Me: Nugget is a Pembroke Welsh Corgi, and he has the best personality. He loves playing with his fish toy and taking naps.Favorite Treat: Peanut butter bones.If I Could Speak, I Would Say: “Feed me, please,” and “Wanna play catch?” Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Life Editor Taylor Leddin's weekly column: A Taylor-Made Life A TAYLOR-MADE LIFE: Aches and pains Taylor Leddin | 815-937-3369 | tleddin@daily-journal.com A TAYLOR-MADE LIFE: Aches and pains Follow Lifestyles on Instagram e-Edition Log-In Replica of the print edition optimized for your computer, tablet or phone. Search the whole paper, including ads! You can even print it, if you'd like. Log in to the e-edition Or click to view subscription options Weekly Calendar Life Best Bets: Week of June 20-26 Daily Journal staff report Jun 20, 2023 Our Life section feature "Best Bets" highlights local calendar events happening this week, including the annual Bourbonnais Friendship Festival, the Kankakee Kultivators' garden tour and more. Advice articles Life with younger mistress appeals to unhappy husband Friend isn't shy about lending a helping hand Friend's hygiene habits are left high and dry A good speech is a terrible thing to waste Family dynamics take a toll on couple's complex marriage Marriage has deteriorated along with man's hearing When not to file an insurance claim Surviving when rent is the bulk of your paycheck Former classmate in affair hopes for a future together Teen's behavior has uncle unsure where to seek help 7 easy-to-fix reasons your dishwasher is not cleaning like it should Spouse wants to travel before it's too late 7 plants that are natural repellants to keep fruit flies out of your home