Name: Izzy
Age: 2
My People and Place of Residence: Terri Skeldon, of Bourbonnais.
A Little Bit About Me: Izzy is 100% Shih Tzu. She loves laying on her owner’s lap. She loves to model. She is also a therapy dog with hospice. She just loves everyone.
Favorite Treat: Blueberries.
If I Could Speak, I Would Say: Thank you to my mommy and daddy (he passed shortly after I came to live here) for picking me. He said my sister, Sweet Pea, needed a sister. The only time I bark is when I want her to play.
