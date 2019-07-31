Name: Oreo
Age: 9
My People and Place of Residence: Phil and Judy Saurer, of Kankakee
A Little Bit About Me: I wake them up around 5 a.m., hoping for a treat. I am very affectionate and love to be hugged. I come when called, and I was adopted from the Humane Society.
Favorite Treat: Catnip.
If I Could Speak, I Would Say: Feed me. Also, can I sit on your lap?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!