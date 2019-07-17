Name: Kitty
Age: 7
My People and Place of Residence: Kerri, Neil and Haiden, of Limestone
A Little Bit About Me: I was rescued from ICARe 1 ½ years ago. I beg from dad at the dinner table and give him a little nudge just in case he doesn’t see me. I like to attack my mom’s feet right as she is falling asleep. My brother makes me the best kitty castles he can from cardboard boxes, so I always have a couple places to hide and peek out of if I’m feeling nosey. I am so loved in my furever home!
Favorite Treat: Anything. If I hear a bag crinkle, I come running.
If I Could Speak, I Would Say: Go adopt your new best friend from a shelter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!