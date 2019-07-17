Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON CDT THURSDAY TO 7 PM CDT SATURDAY... * HIGH TEMPERATURE....92 TO 98 DEGREES WITH THE HOTTEST CONDITIONS ON FRIDAY. * MAXIMUM HEAT INDICES...PEAKING 104 TO 114 DEGREES. * IMPACTS...THE CUMULATIVE EFFECTS OF TEMPERATURES AND HEAT INDEX VALUES THIS HIGH COULD LEAD TO HEAT RELATED ILLNESSES WITH PROLONGED EXPOSURE. THOSE WITHOUT AIR CONDITIONING, ELDERLY, SMALL CHILDREN, AND PETS ARE ESPECIALLY SUSCEPTIBLE. PLAN AHEAD. HAVE A COOL PLACE TO SHELTER FROM THE HEAT. AVOID OUTDOOR ACTIVITY, ESPECIALLY STRENUOUS ONES, DURING THE PEAK HEATING TIMES OF THE DAY. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TAKE EXTRA PRECAUTIONS...IF YOU WORK OR SPEND TIME OUTSIDE. WHEN POSSIBLE...RESCHEDULE STRENUOUS ACTIVITIES TO EARLY MORNING OR EVENING. KNOW THE SIGNS AND SYMPTOMS OF HEAT EXHAUSTION AND HEAT STROKE. WEAR LIGHT WEIGHT AND LOOSE FITTING CLOTHING WHEN POSSIBLE AND DRINK PLENTY OF WATER. TO REDUCE RISK DURING OUTDOOR WORK...THE OCCUPATIONAL SAFETY AND HEALTH ADMINISTRATION RECOMMENDS SCHEDULING FREQUENT REST BREAKS IN SHADED OR AIR CONDITIONED ENVIRONMENTS. ANYONE OVERCOME BY HEAT SHOULD BE MOVED TO A COOL AND SHADED LOCATION. HEAT STROKE IS AN EMERGENCY...CALL 9 1 1. AN EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING MEANS THAT A PROLONGED PERIOD OF DANGEROUSLY HOT TEMPERATURES WILL OCCUR. THE COMBINATION OF HOT TEMPERATURES AND HIGH HUMIDITY WILL COMBINE TO CREATE A DANGEROUS SITUATION IN WHICH HEAT ILLNESSES ARE LIKELY. DRINK PLENTY OF FLUIDS...STAY IN AN AIR-CONDITIONED ROOM...STAY OUT OF THE SUN... AND CHECK UP ON RELATIVES AND NEIGHBORS. YOUNG CHILDREN AND PETS SHOULD NEVER BE LEFT UNATTENDED IN VEHICLES UNDER ANY CIRCUMSTANCES. THIS IS ESPECIALLY TRUE DURING WARM OR HOT WEATHER WHEN CAR INTERIORS CAN REACH LETHAL TEMPERATURES IN A MATTER OF MINUTES. &&