Name: Sadie Lou
Age: 15
My People and Place of Residence: Jerry and Leslie Gingery, of Dwight
A Little Bit About Me: My humans adopted me 11 years ago from Guardian Angel Basset Rescue during Dwight Harvest Days. Similar to all seniors, I have some arthritis but still can run to greet my daddy when he comes home. I don’t howl, but boy I can drool. Mommy and Daddy love it when I drool so much it turns into bubbles.
Favorite Treat: Peanut butter flavored biscuits.
If I Could Speak, I Would Say: I tell my Mom all the time to give me treats. She understands doggie speak.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!