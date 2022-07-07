Pet of the Week - Cooper

Name: Cooper.

 Submitted photo

Name: Copper

Age: 6

My People and Place of Residence: Dominic and Ezra McGrath, of Bradley.

A Little Bit About Me: Copper enjoys laying outside in the sun, chasing squirrels around the yard and playing with his humans.

Favorite treat: Bacon treats.

If I Could Speak, I Would Say: More food, please!

Recommended for you