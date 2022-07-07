Pet of the Week: July 7, 2022 Daily Journal staff report Jul 7, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Name: Cooper. Submitted photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Name: CopperAge: 6My People and Place of Residence: Dominic and Ezra McGrath, of Bradley.A Little Bit About Me: Copper enjoys laying outside in the sun, chasing squirrels around the yard and playing with his humans.Favorite treat: Bacon treats.If I Could Speak, I Would Say: More food, please! Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Life Editor Taylor Leddin's weekly column: A Taylor-Made Life A TAYLOR-MADE LIFE: A love letter to libraries Taylor Leddin-McMaster | 815-937-3369 | tleddin@daily-journal.com A TAYLOR-MADE LIFE: A love letter to libraries Follow Lifestyles on Instagram Submit to pet of the week Send us your pets!If chosen, your pet will be featured in the Wednesday Life section and you will be mailed a Daily Journal T-shirt. Submit your pet Community Calendar & Best Bets: Week of July 6-12 Daily Journal staff report Community Calendar & Best Bets: Week of July 6-12 CALENDAR Weekly Calendar Life Community Calendar & Best Bets: Week of July 6-12 Daily Journal staff report Jul 6, 2022 Our Life section feature "Best Bets" highlights five local calendar events happening this week. Advice articles What happens to the tax and coupon value on returns? Dad already made the decision A simple tip to get better gas mileage Married woman's epiphany opens path to a new life A day in the life with Lovina and her family Grandparents have opinions on what's best for young man OVER EASY: Seeing danger Granddaughter's behavior at funeral offends family How to sell your house for the highest price possible Ex takes up residence in couple's driveway 5 nontoxic methods for killing weeds that really work Probably not worth the gamble OVER EASY: A daydreaming kind of summer Local Faces Local faces: June 18, 2022 Daily Journal staff report Jun 18, 2022 View reader-submitted photos of local events, people and organizations. Life on Twitter A Twitter List by leddinlife