Pet of the Week: July 28, 2022
Daily Journal
Jul 28, 2022

Pet of the Week: Buddy.

Name: Buddy
Age: 1
My People and Place of Residence: Jason, Katie, Abby and Ella Schneider, of Bourbonnais.
A Little Bit About Me: Buddy is a Cockapoo. He has been a great addition to our family and especially to our 15-year-old, special-needs daughter. That is why we named him "Buddy" — he's Ella's buddy!
Favorite Treat: Chicken.
If I Could Speak, I Would Say: I just want to play!