Pet of the Week: July 26, 2023 Daily Journal staff report Jul 26, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Name: Izzy. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Name: IzzyAge: 1My People and Place of Residence: Jim and Donna Wolard, of Bradley.A Little Bit About Me: Izzy is a black Lab mix who loves playing with her BFF, Cleo; chasing balls; and greeting the neighbors.Favorite Treat: Peanut butter.If I Could Speak, I Would Say: Is it time for Cleo?! Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Life Editor Taylor Leddin's weekly column: A Taylor-Made Life A TAYLOR-MADE LIFE: Working together in the sky Taylor Leddin | 815-937-3369 | tleddin@daily-journal.com A TAYLOR-MADE LIFE: Working together in the sky Follow Lifestyles on Instagram e-Edition Log-In Replica of the print edition optimized for your computer, tablet or phone. Search the whole paper, including ads! You can even print it, if you'd like. Log in to the e-edition Or click to view subscription options Weekly Calendar Life top story Best Bets: Week of July 24-30 Daily Journal staff report Jul 24, 2023 Our Life section feature "Best Bets" highlights local calendar events happening this week, including the annual Merchant Street MusicFest and a concert at Perry Farm Park. Advice articles Teen son battles insecurity exacerbated by absent father Pickleball partnership might be too much of a good thing Solving the mystery of ceiling fan direction Romance has drained from decade-long relationship Saving money on detergent doses How to win the battle over temptation A guide to storing apples Boyfriend rages when demands for sex are denied Woman hopes for a deeper connection with new DIL Man's decisions in life are made to please others A message for college students Friend becomes angry after learning truth of his past Boyfriend puts relationship on hold after sister's death