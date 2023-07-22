Pet of the Week: July 22, 2023 Daily Journal staff report Jul 22, 2023 7 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Name: Soleil. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Name: SoleilAge: 18My People and Place of Residence: The Anderson family, of Bourbonnais.A Little Bit About Me: Soleil loves all things food, doing tricks for treats and loves being with her people. We call her “Cuppy” because she’s a cat who acts like a puppy!Favorite Treat: Picnics (Beachside Crunch cat treats).If I Could Speak, I Would Say: I should be the first female ‘purr’esident! I promise fresh tuna in every pot! Vote for me! Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Life Editor Taylor Leddin's weekly column: A Taylor-Made Life A TAYLOR-MADE LIFE: Working together in the sky Taylor Leddin | 815-937-3369 | tleddin@daily-journal.com A TAYLOR-MADE LIFE: Working together in the sky Follow Lifestyles on Instagram e-Edition Log-In Replica of the print edition optimized for your computer, tablet or phone. Search the whole paper, including ads! You can even print it, if you'd like. Log in to the e-edition Or click to view subscription options Weekly Calendar Life Best Bets: Week of July 17-23 Daily Journal staff report Jul 17, 2023 Our Life section feature "Best Bets" highlights local calendar events happening this week, including the annual Les Artisans Summer Market and holiday fireworks. Advice articles Romance has drained from decade-long relationship Saving money on detergent doses How to win the battle over temptation A guide to storing apples Boyfriend rages when demands for sex are denied Woman hopes for a deeper connection with new DIL Man's decisions in life are made to please others A message for college students Friend becomes angry after learning truth of his past Boyfriend puts relationship on hold after sister's death Couple's relationship has changed after baby's birth 5 ways to use food-grade diatomaceous Earth Wife eager to enjoy hobby with longtime male friends