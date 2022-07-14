Pet of the Week - Cinnamon

Pet of the Week: Cinnamon.

 Photo submitted

Name: Cinnamon

Age: 1

My People And Place Of Residence: Charlotte Wellman, of Manteno.

A Little Bit About Me: I am an African Pygmy Hedgehog. I love to lay on my heating pad and run on my wheel.

Favorite Treat: Boiled egg.

If I Could Speak, I Would Say: It’s nap time.

