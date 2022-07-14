Pet of the Week: July 14, 2022 Daily Journal staff report Jul 14, 2022 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Pet of the Week: Cinnamon. Photo submitted Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Name: CinnamonAge: 1My People And Place Of Residence: Charlotte Wellman, of Manteno.A Little Bit About Me: I am an African Pygmy Hedgehog. I love to lay on my heating pad and run on my wheel.Favorite Treat: Boiled egg.If I Could Speak, I Would Say: It’s nap time. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Life Editor Taylor Leddin's weekly column: A Taylor-Made Life A TAYLOR-MADE LIFE: Extra, extra Taylor Leddin-McMaster | 815-937-3369 | tleddin@daily-journal.com A TAYLOR-MADE LIFE: Extra, extra Follow Lifestyles on Instagram Submit to pet of the week Send us your pets!If chosen, your pet will be featured in the Wednesday Life section and you will be mailed a Daily Journal T-shirt. Submit your pet Community Calendar & Best Bets: Week of July 13-19 Daily Journal staff report Community Calendar & Best Bets: Week of July 13-19 CALENDAR Weekly Calendar Life Community Calendar & Best Bets: Week of July 13-19 Daily Journal staff report Jul 13, 2022 Our Life section feature "Best Bets" highlights five local calendar events happening this week. Advice articles Woman chooses to air issues with her family on Facebook How to find and claim your family's forgotten assets What is the 'new normal' price? Mortgage lender calling every hour all day There’s a process here…and it works 4 breakthrough secrets to cut your grocery bill in half now Boyfriend's frequent 'breaks' define couple's relationship Husband's dishonesty about finances imperils marriage Where to get the most cash for your unwanted (but awesome) stuff Stay-at-home mom anxious as 20-year marriage crumbles 11 ways to use aluminum foil around the house to make life easier OVER EASY: Good medicine What happens to the tax and coupon value on returns? Local Faces Local faces: July 2, 2022 Daily Journal staff report Jul 2, 2022 View reader-submitted photos of local events, people and organizations. Life on Twitter A Twitter List by leddinlife