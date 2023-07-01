Pet of the Week: July 1, 2023 Daily Journal staff report Jul 1, 2023 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Name: Cookie. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Name: CookieAge: 3My People and Place of Residence: Paul and Kathy Richards, of Manteno.A Little Bit About Me: Cookie is sweet, sassy and has endless energy.Favorite Treat: Milkbone dental chews and lunch meat.If I Could Speak, I Would Say: Can I cuddle with you? Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Life Editor Taylor Leddin's weekly column: A Taylor-Made Life A TAYLOR-MADE LIFE: Forever friends Taylor Leddin | 815-937-3369 | tleddin@daily-journal.com A TAYLOR-MADE LIFE: Forever friends Follow Lifestyles on Instagram e-Edition Log-In Replica of the print edition optimized for your computer, tablet or phone. Search the whole paper, including ads! You can even print it, if you'd like. Log in to the e-edition Or click to view subscription options Weekly Calendar Life Best Bets: Week of June 26-July 3 Daily Journal staff report Jun 26, 2023 Our Life section feature "Best Bets" highlights local calendar events happening this week, including the annual Bourbonnais Friendship Festival, the Kankakee Kultivators' garden tour and more. Advice articles Aunt is afraid that helping nephew might carry high cost All you need to know to fire up the BBQ and get grilling How to locate interesting volunteer opportunities in your area Man's treatment of female relatives has crossed line MIL's restaurant hysterics make dining out miserable How to make fruits and vegetables last longer Doctor's bedside manner is a bit too friendly 7 ways to use borax Life with younger mistress appeals to unhappy husband Friend isn't shy about lending a helping hand Friend's hygiene habits are left high and dry A good speech is a terrible thing to waste Family dynamics take a toll on couple's complex marriage